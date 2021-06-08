Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

