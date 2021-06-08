Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 673 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.