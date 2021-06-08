Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

