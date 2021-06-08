Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,277.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,487.33 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

