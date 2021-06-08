Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,264,482. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

