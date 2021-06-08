JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) versus 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Financial Survey

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of 1847 Goedeker shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of JanOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JanOne and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $33.87 million 0.67 -$8.50 million N/A N/A 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.36 -$21.57 million N/A N/A

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847 Goedeker.

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -16.76% -129.42% -27.78% 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JanOne and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

JanOne beats 1847 Goedeker on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs; and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

