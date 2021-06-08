Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Down to $40.01

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $39.02. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 6,199 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
