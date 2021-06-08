Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

