Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.22 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $732.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.