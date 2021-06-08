Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

BLI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,803. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

