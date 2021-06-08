Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,954 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,932 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

