Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.