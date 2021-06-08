Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 19.60%.

Shares of JFIN opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

