Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,026.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $45,787.77 and approximately $5,026.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

