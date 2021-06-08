JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,759 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $41,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71.

