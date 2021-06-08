JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,814.50 ($36.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,764.04.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.