JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,814.50 ($36.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,764.04.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

