JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.