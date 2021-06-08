JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.
Shares of MRVL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
