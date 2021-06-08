JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.78% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KREF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.