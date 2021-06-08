Justyn Russell Howard Sells 50,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00.

SPT stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 757,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,109. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

