K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.05. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.62. The stock has a market cap of C$438.29 million and a P/E ratio of 49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.