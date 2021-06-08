Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $212,029.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00065948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00254155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00228634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.84 or 0.01208050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.94 or 1.00240496 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

