Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,473 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.72 and a 1-year high of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

