Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,887,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $269.81 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.48.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

