Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXQ. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

