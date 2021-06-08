Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

