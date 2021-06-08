Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

