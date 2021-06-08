Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

