Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.