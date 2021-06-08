Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

