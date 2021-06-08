Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $255,000 in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

