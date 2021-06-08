Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

