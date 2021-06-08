Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

