Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

