Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $35.36. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 194,101 shares traded.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.