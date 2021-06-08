Kforce Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Kforce has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Kforce stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.95. Kforce has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,643 shares of company stock worth $7,198,682 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

