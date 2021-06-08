KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.05. 9,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.