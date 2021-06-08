Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.49 ($14.69).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €10.92 ($12.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -111.12. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of €12.13 ($14.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.13.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.