Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.42 ($122.84).

KBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.85.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.