Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

PHIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.