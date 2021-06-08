Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,211. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.