Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

PM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

