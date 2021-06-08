Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $41.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

