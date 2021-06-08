Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 12,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

