Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.59. 107,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The firm has a market cap of $453.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

