L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Leslie H. Wexner Sells 5,000,000 Shares

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LB opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

