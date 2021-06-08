L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 3,254,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,355. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31. L Brands has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

