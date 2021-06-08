LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 5,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,770. LAIX has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

