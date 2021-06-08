Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

