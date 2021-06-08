Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $369,996.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

