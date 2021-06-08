Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LE stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,828. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

